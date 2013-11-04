ZURICH Nov 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, in line with European markets seen tracking gains on Wall Street and with investors betting the European Central Bank will signal a further easing of monetary policy at its meeting on Thursday.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance Group said two investigations found no indication that the company's former chief financial officer who committed suicide two months ago suffered any "undue pressure" and confirmed the presentation of its financial figures.

ROCHE

* Swiss pharma group Roche said on Monday it signed a license agreement to develop and commercialise privately held Polyphor's investigational antibiotic, POL7080, against certain 'superbug' infections found in hospitals.

BANKS

Swiss banks should be subject to higher leverage ratio requirements, Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf was quoted as saying on Sunday.

UBS

UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas unit said Friday that it had hired three financial adviser teams and one individual adviser from Bank of America Merrill Lynch BAC.N for two of its California offices.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said net earnings attributable to equity holders for the nine mon ths ending 30 September 2013 reached 73 million Swiss francs.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. appointed Donato Spota to Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

* Addex and NIDA enter collaboration to advance ADX71441 & ADX88178 in drug abuse and addiction.

* Looser Holding said consolidated net income for the first nine months of 2013 fell to 16.6 million Swiss francs from 17.8 million a year earlier.

* Swisslog said Peter Hettich will follow Hans Ziegler as Delegate of the Board of Directors.

* Lindt & Spruengly published details of its share buyback programme.

