ZURICH Nov 6 Swiss stocks were expected to open
higher on Wednesday, although European indices are seen
rangebound as uncertainty in the run-up to an ECB policy meeting
keeps investors on edge.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent
to 8,173, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TAG HEUER
Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer expects single-digit sales
growth this year and is aiming to outperform market growth
estimated at about 5 percent in 2014, its head told Reuters.
For more, click on
ADECCO
Adecco, the world's No. 1 staffing agency, posted
a 61 percent jump in net profit in the third-quarter and flagged
an increase in demand for temporary staff in Europe as the
region emerges from recession..
For more, click on
CEMBRA
Cembra said it will exercise an overallotment of
2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering, bringing its
free float up to 68.3 percent.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said it will acquire Melbourne,
Australia-based Hart Aviation, which has 38 full time employees
and consultants providing specialist aviation audit and advisory
services to specifically mitigate aviation risks.
* Gottex said it will establish a joint venture
with China-based asset manager VStone Asset Management, in a bid
to provide access to mainland China asset management and
investors.
* Oerlikon's said its drive systems' Graziano
business unit has signed a double-digit million euro long term
agreement with GIMA, expanding the business between the two
companies through 2016.
* Gurit to distribute PVC structural foam from
Maricell as of Jan. 2014.
ECONOMY