ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open virtually unchanged on Thursday, with investors cautious before a European Central Bank rate decision and major data releases.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 8,238, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

SWISS RE

The world's second largest reinsurer, said on Thursday it was open to paying a special dividend as net profit fell less than expected.

For more, click on

SWISSCOM

Switzerland's national telecoms operator named Urs Schaeppi as its new chief executive putting an end to the uncertainty caused by the loss of its former CEO who committed suicide in July.

For more, click on

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut beat forecasts with sales volumes growth of 11.4 percent in the full year to August, helped by new outsourcing deals coming on tap and volumes contributed by the cocoa business it acquired from Petra Foods PEFO.S.

For more, click on [BARN.S ]

NOBEL BIOCARE

The Swiss dental implant maker raised its full-year profit margin target as cost cuts and efforts to claw back market share gain momentum.

For more, click on

NESTLE

The world's biggest food group said it was selling its Jenny Craig weight management businesses in North America and Oceania to private equity firm North Castle Partners for an undisclosed sum.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer said it had begun the transfer of Merrill Lynch's International Wealth Management (IWM) business based in Panama.

ECONOMY

The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -5 points between July and October from -9 points in the previous period, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.

SNB publishes data on International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity at 0800 GMT