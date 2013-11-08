ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss stocks are expected to open lower on Friday, in line with other European markets, as strong U.S. economic growth data revived worries that the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus measures this year.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.3 percent at 8,202 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

RICHEMONT

Luxury goods group Richemont said it had decided not to sell any of its businesses as it reported a pick-up in sales growth in October, helped by strong demand for its jewellery and retailers restocking in the Asia-Pacific region.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS has bought back the stabilisation fund set up five years ago to bail out the bank during the financial crisis, for $3.762 billion, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq said group profit for the first nine months of the year came in at 126 million Swiss francs compared to 173 million a year ago as restructuring measures weighed. It expects a lower operating result for 2013 compared to the previous year.

* Sulzer says it is adapting its organisational structure to support its key market strategy.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it is appointing Reinhard Schullerus, a 19-year veteran of the company and currently senior vice president for integrated logistics, as head of sales and marketing from Jan. 1.

* Pargesa said it elected Paul Desmarais Jr as chairman and executive director following the death of his father, Paul G. Desmarais, in October. The company also said third-quarter net profit shrank to 66.9 million Swiss francs ($72.82 million) from 176.6 million francs year ago, when disposals of holdings in Arkema and Pernod Ricard boosted the result.

* Cosmo announces that Santarus will amend its licensing agreement with Cosmo once Santarus' merger with Salix is completed.

* CKW said its CEO Andrew Walo will become CEO of Axpo in Feb. 2014.

* CREALOGIX is acquiring a share in the Icelandic software company Meniga.

ECONOMY

* October jobless data at 0645 GMT

* September retail sales at 0815 GMT

