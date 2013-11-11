ZURICH Nov 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Monday, while European markets were headed for a
steady open near a one-week low with concerns about policy
tightening in China prompting investors to avoid strong bets.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOVARTIS
Swiss pharma group Novartis said on Monday it was selling
its blood transfusion diagnostics unit to Spain's Grifols for
$1.675 billion.
ZKB
Zuercher Kantonalbank said on Monday it had been classified
as a systemically important bank by the Swiss National Bank.
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean announced an agreement with investor Ichan Group
to propose a dividend out of an additional paid-in capital in
the amount of $3 per share and make some changes to its board of
directors.
