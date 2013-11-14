ZURICH Nov 14 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance Group posted a 64 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating expectations, but
warned it would not achieve some of its three-year targets.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re said it had terminated discussions with Phoenix
Group over a possible combination of the British life
insurer with the Swiss reinsurer's Admin Re business.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Vontobel said it had signed an agreement with ANZ
which will allow the Swiss bank to raise its profile in
the Asia Pacific region.
* Baloise said it saw premiums grow 7.6 percent in
the first nine months of the year to 7.09 billion Swiss francs
and was on track to reach its financial goals.
* Novartis said in an early stage clinical trail
of its H7N9 Avian flu vaccine 85 percent of subjects achieved a
protective immune response after two doses.
* Walter Meier said it had concluded the sale of its
tool business.
ECONOMY
Swiss producer and import prices due at 0815 GMT