UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Nov 15 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Friday, tracking European shares, drawing support from overnight gains from Wall Street and Asia.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
JULIUS BAER
The bank said overall client assets rose 31 percent in the first ten months of the year, helped by a recent acquisition and fresh funds won from clients.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said Peter Fanconi was leaving its board of directors effective immediately to become chairman of the Graubuendner Kantonalbank on April 1, 2014.
* Schindler said it held 3,200,197 registered shares and 1,610,399 participation certificates after closing the fixed-price repurchase offer, representing a holding of 4,51 percent of the registered shares and 4.11 percent of nominal capital.
* Datacolor posted net income of $4.5 million in the fiscal year 2012/13.
ECONOMY
SNB
The Swiss National Bank's lid on the franc remains an important policy tool given a subdued inflation outlook, a highly valued currency and the risk of market tension, the bank's Vice-Chairman said.
For more, click on
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources