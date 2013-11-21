ZURICH Nov 21 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen tracking losses on Wall Street, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting signalled the central bank could start to wind down its stimulus measures in the next few months.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.3 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Switzerland's second-biggest bank said it was setting up a Swiss subsidiary by mid-2015, a move that would make it easier to break up the bank in the event of a severe crisis.

BASLER KANTONALBANK (BKB)

BKB broke market rules by propping up the price of its own participation certificates and will have to repay illegally generated profits, the Swiss financial market watchdog said.

ZURICH

Zurich Insurance has sold its remaining stake in New China Life Insurance (NCI) to Swiss Re and some undisclosed investors for $943 million, as it pushes ahead with an attempt to diversify its Asian portfolio.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, has agreed to pay $493 million to buy a 4.9 percent stake in New China Life Insurance Company from cross town rival Zurich Insurance Group.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* CARLO GAVAZZI said first-half net profit fell 25 percent to 4.3 million Swiss francs, mainly due to exchange rate fluctuations.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 0.9 percent in October to 18.335 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

* SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg due to give speech at 1700 GMT at money market event in Geneva.