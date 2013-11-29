ZURICH Nov 29 Swiss stocks were expected to
open unchanged on Friday, as investors waited for confirmation
that euro zone inflation is holding up before taking larger
bets, though trading is expected light as the U.S. stock market
shuts early.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged
at 8,258, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
BASLER KANTONALBANK
Basler Kantonalbank said chairman Andreas Albrecht
will step down by year-end, after the bank was ordered to pay
back 2.64 million Swiss francs ($2.91 million) in profits earned
by propping up the price of its own participation certificates.
For more, click on
SWISS BANKS
In an editorial in Neue Zuercher Zeitung, the head of Swiss
financial regulator FINMA urges Switzerland's banks to come
forward under a government-brokered programme over tax evasion
by their U.S. customers.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dottikon said its half-year net loss narrowed to
4.5 million francs as revenue rose nearly 4 percent, and that it
expects an increase in full-year sales due to extending existing
business as well as new project acquisitions.
* Meyer Burger said it concluded a follow-up
contract for high precision wire sawing systems with an existing
customer in the Asian market for just over 12 million Swiss
francs ($13.24 million), replacing a larger outstanding portion
of an earlier order from 2011 business year.
* Kuehne & Nagel said it will promote its head of
investor relations and corporate finance, Markus Blanka-Graff,
to overall finance chief from July 1, when the current Chief
Financial Officer retires.
* Conzzeta said Burghard Schneider will take over as
head of its glass processing systems unit, or Bystronic glass,
effective Feb 1.
* Also named Harald Wojnowski its Swiss head
effective Feb 1, replacing Marc Schnyder who is leaving the IT
industry.
* Zug Estates said Hannes Wüest has been nominated
as chairman, replacing Heinz Buhofer, who is stepping down at
the 2014 shareholder meeting. The company also proposes Beat
Schwab to the board for Hajo Leutenegger, who is retiring.
ECONOMY
November KOF reading at 0800 GMT
($1 = 0.9063 Swiss francs)