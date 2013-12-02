ZURICH Dec 2 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Monday as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of a raft of key U.S. data due this week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening at 8,261 points, according to a premarket indication from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS is making a cash tender offer to buy back 11 bonds for up to 2.15 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) with the aim of reducing its balance sheet.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion has terminated its Phase III DUAL-2 study investigating the effect of treatment with macitentan on reducing new digital ulcers in patients with systemic sclerosis, following a recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

* Calida Group said it submitted a draft conditional public takeover offer for French sports clothing group Lafuma to the French financial market regulator AMF.

* Oerlikon's coating segment Oerlikon Balzers has opened its first coating centre in the Philippines and is expanding its service range in Korea.

* Myriad said Silicondust USA Inc has selected its DLNA Connect & Share technology as a second screen application to stream live TV to Android devices.

* Partners Group invests NOK 2 billion in a shopping centre portfolio transaction in Norway.

* SHL Telemedicine has signed an agreement with Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.

ECONOMY

* Swiss PMI data due at 0830 GMT. Analysts expect it to rise to 55.0 points in November from 54.2 points in October.