ZURICH Dec 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with strong U.S. data reviving concerns the Federal Reserve could start trimming its stimulus sooner than expected.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening at 0.1 percent lower at 8,251 points, according to a premarket indication from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea said the U.S. health regulator designated its isavuconazole treatment as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP), which provides priority review and a five-year extension of market exclusivity following product approval.

* Holcim said shareholder The Capital Group Companies Inc. sold stock and now owns 2.9544 percent of the company, which is below the threshhold that must be disclosed under Swiss securities law.