ZURICH Dec 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Wednesday, with investors awaiting a raft of data releases for hints about the timing of the U.S. central bank's likely move to scale-back stimulus.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening steady at 8,110 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

UBS Wealth Management Americas unveiled its 2014 compensation plan on Tuesday, offering new expense accounts to brokers who produce annual revenue of at least $550,000 and eliminating broker pay for client households with less than $100,000 in their accounts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche has entered into an alliance with Molecular Partners to develop new cancer treatments. It said the partnership will combine Molecular Partners' novel biologics (DARPins) with Roche drug-conjugate technology.

* Novartis will present data for targeted treatments in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), myelofibrosis (MF) and advanced cancer, as well as emerging information on pipeline compounds at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting and the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

* Syngenta is hosting a strategic crop update for analysts and investors in Brazil with a focus on Soybean, Specialty crops and Sugar cane, which it says have a combined sales potential globally of around $10 billion in 2020.

* Phoenix Mecano expects a small profit increase in 2014, board delegate Benedikt Goldkamp told the Finanz und Wirtschaft paper. In the future shareholders should receive a 40-50 percent share of the profits rather than 20-30 percent.

* Cytos will hold and extraordinary shareholders meeting on Dec. 30 to discuss an increase in the authorised and conditional share capital. It has also proposed Yamo Deniz to join its Board of Directors and

* Implenia said its free float has increased to 78.25 percent as a result of the dissolution of the shareholder group comprising Rudolf Maag and the Ammann Group following the expiry of the lock-up obligations.

* Leonteq, will create a new White-labeling and Platform Development division as of 1 January 2014 which will be led by Michael Hartweg. His old department Structured Solutions will in future be headed by Nilesh Jethwa.

* Looser Holding AG has appointed Karsten Sauer as the new executive manager of the Single Group, effective April 2014.

ECONOMY

* Swiss industrial orders data due at 0815 GMT.