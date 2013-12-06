UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Dec 6 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NESTLE
Nestle has launched the sale of its entire 10 percent stake in Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan, worth 1.145 billion Swiss francs ($1.27 billion).
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Syngenta has launched two new products for sugar cane, Plene Evolve and Plene PB, in Brazil.
* Baloise > said Jan De Meulder, CEO of Basler Versicherungen in Germany, has fallen ill. He expects to take up his operational activities again as CEO in four to six months' time.
* Acino said Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital hold 93.58 percent of its share capital.
* Newron said the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for safinamide was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
* Autoneum has appointed Martin Zwyssig as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Executive Board, effective April 2014.
ECONOMY
* Swiss CPI for November due at 0815 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect prices to fall 0.1 percent year-on-year
* The Swiss National Bank publishes details on foreign currency reserves at 0800 GMT
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources