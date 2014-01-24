ZURICH Jan 24 Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Friday, after overnight losses in Asia and the United States.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI future was seen unchanged at 8,337.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis still sees heart failure drug serelaxin as a potential blockbuster, even after the European health regulator dealt the drug a blow by recommending it be rejected.

The Swiss drugmaker also said on Friday its omalizumab treatment was backed by a committee of the European regulator for patients with a severe form of hives.

For more, click on

HOLCIM

A push by Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade to impose unprecedented sanctions against six cement makers, including Holcim accused of colluding to exclude rivals from the market will likely end up in a years-long court battle, lawyers and analysts said.

For more, click on

SYNGENTA

Two leading U.S. grain groups have asked Syngenta AG , the world's largest crop chemicals company, to suspend the commercial use in the United States of two genetically modified (GM) strains of corn not currently approved in China.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Interroll said full-year sales rose 3 percent to 316.3 million Swiss francs ($347.56 million), and that it expects a significant rise in operating profit (EBIT) of around 10 percent. Full earnings are due March 21.

* Daetwyler said unaudited full-year net revenue rose 16.5 percent to 1.382 billion francs on acquisitions. Full earnings are due Feb. 27.

* Panalpina said its Chief Human Resources Officer Alastair Robertson will leave the company during the course of the year because he has decided to take on a new challenge outside of the industry.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9101 Swiss francs)