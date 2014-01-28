ZURICH Jan 28 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Tuesday, mirroring European shares, with investors cautious on concerns that a possible cut in stimulus in the United States could hurt emerging economies.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening just 0.1 percent higher at 8,143 according premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

SWATCH

In a victory for financial news media, a U.S. appeals court said Bloomberg LP acted lawfully when it secretly obtained a recording of a conference call between Swatch Group SA and securities analysts and published a transcript.

UBS

A former UBS employee must arbitrate a claim that he was terminated for disclosing to superiors that he was pressured to publish misleading research reports.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zuger Kantonalbank said it had set aside 8 million Swiss francs to cover any costs arising from the tax dispute with the United States. It reported a net profit of 61.2 million Swiss francs for 2013, the same level as the previous year, but said its top line would be lower in 2014, due to changes in its pension fund.

* Banque Cantonale du Jura posted a 5 percent rise in net profit to 9 million francs in 2013.

* Ascom said it expects to post a group profit for 2013 of 36 million Swiss francs compared to 21.8 million last year.