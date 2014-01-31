ZURICH Jan 31 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Friday as concerns about emerging market currencies dampened risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen inching up 0.1 percent to 8,217 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer has agreed to sell its coatings unit Metco to peer Oerlikon for around 850 million Swiss francs ($949 million) in cash, as it seeks to focus on it three main businesses.

* Actelion has launched Opsumit in Germany.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said J.P. Morgan Asset Management has taken a 1.8 percent stake in the company, by buying the remaining shares left over from its 2013 capital increase for 17 Sfr per share.

* Helvetia Insurance and Notenstein Private Bank cooperate on cadre employee benefit scheme.

* LifeWatch said its board of directors had decided to release CEO Yacov Geva from his role and would manage the company on an interim basis.

* Goldbach Group said its board of directors has approved the appointment of Roland Wittmann as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and member of the executive committee as from 1 June 2014.

*Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings said it had 2013 revenues of roughly $373 million, generating negative earnings before interest and tax due to an impairment charge and organisation costs.

* Sonova proposes to elect Stacy Enxing Seng to its Board of Directors.