ZURICH Feb 13 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, with investors pausing for breath, to comb through a raft of company results.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen falling 0.6 percent to 8,355 points according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

NESTLE

Nestle expects another challenging year that could see it undershoot long-term targets again, after price pressures in Europe and weaker emerging market demand made sales growth slow to 4.6 percent in 2013.

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB lowered its target for revenue growth on Thursday, blaming a slower-than-expected economic recovery and weaker capital spending by its customers.

ZURICH

Zurich Insurance posted a rise in fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, but fell just short of expectations due in part to a restructuring charge.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cytos Biotechnology posted a net loss of 30.8 million Swiss francs for 2013.

ECONOMY

* The Federal Statistics Office is due to release figures on producer and import prices for January at 0815 GMT.