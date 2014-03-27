ZURICH, March 27 Swiss stocks were expected to fall on Thursday, mirroring a decline on Wall Street, where technology stocks sank.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.4 percent to 8,300 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis said late Wednesday a majority of patients given a development drug against non-small cell lung cancer responded to the treatment, according to study results published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

UBS

UBS AG UBSN.VX has suspended four more of its traders in the wake of a global investigation into collusion and manipulation by big dealers in the foreign exchange market, according to a news report.

SWISS WATCHES

With their hundreds of years of watchmaking experience, Swiss watchmakers can afford to take a long view of technological fads and fashions. So-called smartwatches, packing computing power into a wrist-sized gadget, aren't in their plans for now.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bucher Industries said it won an order from the city of Moscow worth roughly 53 million Swiss francs ($59.86 million)for 609 street sweepers, 275 snowploughs and 163 spreaders for winter maintenance. The order will be processed in the course of the current business year.

* Bobst said it swung to a net profit of 27.7 million francs from a year-ago net loss amid a rise in sales, and that it will pay shareholders a 0.75 franc per share dividend as well as lower its capital by nearly 1.3 million francs by cancelling stock held in treasury.

* Schweiter Technologies said former chairman and Chief Executive Hans Widmer has notified the company that he and family members are planning to reduce their 12.4 percent holding in the Swiss firm.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said its full-year net profit rose to 68.7 million euros ($94.71 million) after selling an investment for a sizable gain, allowing it to pay a dividend to shareholders of 1 euro per share.

ECONOMY

* Speech by Fritz Zurbruegg at Money Market Event in Zurich at 1700 GMT.

($1 = 0.8855 Swiss Francs) ($1 = 0.7254 Euros)