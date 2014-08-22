ZURICH Aug 22 Swiss stocks were seen opening a touch lower on Friday, in line with European stocks, which were also set to inch lower, with investors cautious ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 8,561 points, according to the Swiss futures index at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tamedia said it had acquired a 20.4 percent stake in financial advisory and brokerage platform MoneyPark, as it posted a 2.7 percent rise in first-half sales compared to a year earlier to 551.4 million Swiss francs.

* Gurit Holding AG said operating profit in the first six months of 2014 was 7.7 million Swiss francs, or 4.6 percent of net sales, and expects an operating profit margin around the first-half level for the remainder of the year.

* Siegfried posted first-half sales of 165.1 million Swiss francs, a 16 percent fall compared to the same period in 2013.

* Mobilezone AG said sales in the first six months of 2014 rose by 19.1 percent compared to the year-ago period to 177.2 million Swiss francs.