ZURICH, Sept 9 Swiss stocks were expected to open largely unchanged on Tuesday, after an uninspired performance from Asian stocks and Wall Street overnight tempered the mood.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually flat at 8,816 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB said it would buy back $4 billion shares, offering a sweetener to investors after a series of problems at its power systems unit and in the face of sluggish economic growth.

UBS

A French appeals court will rule on Sept. 22 whether Swiss bank UBS must post bail of 1.1 billion euros (1.42 billion US dollar) in an investigation of charges that it helped wealthy French customers avoid tax, the bank's lawyer said on Monday.

PARTNERS GROUP

The asset manager said on Tuesday first-half net profit jumped 23 percent after a sharp rise in fund management fees, and backed its full-year targets for new client money.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance said it placed 500 million euros of senior unsecured notes maturing in September 2024 with a coupon of 1.75 percent, with European institutional investors to refinance senior debt which is maturing.

* Crealogix said full-year sales rose 1.6 percent to 50.1 million Swiss francs (53.47 million US dollar). Full earnings are due Sept 30.

* Santhera said its first-half net loss narrowed to 3.1 million francs from 3.2 million, and said its main priorities in the near term are the successful regulatory filings of Raxone, or Catena, in Europe and the United States.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was offering a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026, and another at 1.25 percent maturing in 2037, in a tender.

(1 US dollar = 0.7769 euro) (1 US dollar = 0.9370 Swiss franc)