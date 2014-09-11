ZURICH, Sept 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets seen tracking gains on Wall Street where Apple rebounded, boosted by bullish analyst notes.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

WATCHMAKERS

Apple Inc's iPod upended the music industry, and its iPhone knocked Nokia off its smartphone perch, but Swiss watch makers breezily dismissed warnings that the technology giant's new wristwatch gadget could do something similar to them.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BKW said net profit fell 11 percent to 92 million Swiss francs in the first half due to one-off effects. It also said it is acquiring Swiss heating companies Neukom Installationen AG, Hertig Haustechnik AG and Cantoni Haustechnik AG for an undisclosed price.