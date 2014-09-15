ZURICH, Sept 15 Swiss shares were seen opening
lower on Monday, in line with European shares, after
disappointing data from China raised fresh concerns about the
pace of economic growth in the world's second-biggest economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.3
percent at 8,772 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOBEL BIOCARE HOLDING
U.S. healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp said it
will buy Nobel Biocare Holding in an all-cash deal
valued at about $2.2 billion, including debt, to widen its
market presence in the global dental industry.
SYNGENTA
Cargill Inc, the top U.S. grain exporter, sued a
unit of Syngenta AG in a Louisiana state court on Friday for
damages stemming from China's rejection of genetically modified
U.S. corn, which Cargill said cost the company more than $90
million.
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it had started
late-stage trials for its experimental drug lampalizumab as a
treatment for a serious eye disease.
Roche said on Friday that compromised vials of its
top-selling blood cancer drug MabThera had been found in
Germany, the second time this year that one of its medicines has
been targeted by counterfeiters.
Injecting Roche's cancer drug Avastin as a cheap
eye treatment does not appear to increase deaths or serious side
effects, according to an independent study that is likely to
fuel a row over the medicine's unapproved use.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re said on Monday it expects to see a
slowing decline in natural catastrophe pricing rates, and sees
demand doubling in some markets by 2020.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer said it is contesting the claims of
a German agency responsible for managing the fortune of the
former East German Communist state that is seeking around 110
million Swiss francs plus accrued interest since 2009 from the
Swiss bank.
* Centralschweizerischen Kraftwerke AG said it must
make impairments on energy procurement contracts due to lower
wholesale electricity prices on the European markets. The
impairments are expected to impact operating profit (EBIT) for
the 2013/2014 fiscal year by more than 90 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
* Swiss PPI data due at 0715 GMT.