ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street as well as sharp gains in Tokyo after the Bank of Japan stunned markets by easing policy further.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.9 percent at 8,799 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said it added a relatively modest net 390 million Swiss francs ($406 million) to its litigation provision in the third quarter, bucking a recent trend of major banks drastically beefing up legal reserves.

LONZA

Switzerland's Lonza LONN.VX revised down its forecast for full-year revenue growth on Friday as bad weather weighed on its water business.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank reported a nine-month consolidated profit of 28.5 billion Swiss francs ($29.7 billion), largely due to a rise in its foreign exchange positions.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance said it had successfully closed the sale of its general insurance retail business in Russia to OLMA Group.

* Lonza and Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a multi-year expansion of their existing biologics manufacturing agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

* Kudelski said Imagine Communications had bought the advertising business unit of OpenTV, Inc., part of Kudelski.

* Schweiter Technologies said it would buy PNG Balsa in Papua New Guinea. The transaction is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2015 and the deal price is in the low double-digit million U.S. dollar range.

* HBM Healthcare Investments AG said a new share buy-back programme of up to 800,000 registered shares will be conducted via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It will begin on Nov, 3 and will be completed no later than June 19, 2017.