ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, with an expected fall in UBS shares weighing on the index.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,611 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

UBS in 2014 posted its biggest payout to shareholders since the financial crisis, after the Swiss bank hit capital targets and changed its legal structure which helped it to hike its dividend.

The lender also said on Tuesday U.S. authorities had begun an investigation into the selling of certain securities that potentially violate tax law in the United States.

Shares were indicated 3.4 percent lower at 0715 GMT.

CREDIT SUISSE

New York's financial regulator has sent subpoenas to Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and Societe General, expanding its probe into the possible rigging of foreign exchange rates through computer programs, people familiar with the matter said.

ROCHE

The drugmaker announced the acquisition of privately held Signature Diagnostics AG.

The FDA has expanded the approved use for Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg to treat diabetic retinopathy (dr) in patients with diabetic macular edema.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tamedia said on Tuesday that it is buying Swiss eCommerce company Ricardo Group for 240 million Swiss francs ($260 million) from South African media company Naspers.

* Bank Linth LLB posted a 2014 profit of 19.9 million Swiss francs and proposed an unchanged dividend payout of 8 Swiss francs per registered share.

* Swisslog Holding AG posted 2014 EBIT of 19.1 million Swiss francs on sales of 669.6 million Swiss francs.

* Dalian Wanda Group Co, which controls China's biggest property developer and largest cinema chain, said it has agreed to buy Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG with a group of investors for 1.05 billion euros ($1.19 billion).

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate rose slightly to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in January from 3.4 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is offering a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2025 and another at 1.25 percent maturing in 2037 in a tender SWIW.

* CPI data at 0815 GMT

($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs)