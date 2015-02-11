ZURICH Feb 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking European shares,
with Greece remaining at the forefront of investors' minds ahead
of euro zone meetings to discuss the country's debt crisis.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2
percent at 8,641 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
VONTOBEL
The Swiss bank said it can absorb currency swings resulting
from Switzerland's central bank removing a cap on the franc
against the euro, as it posted full-year profit slightly below
expectations.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sunrise Communications Holdings SA, a subsidiary
of Sunrise, said its 500 million Swiss franc senior secured
notes, due 2022, will accrue interest at 2.125 percent per year.
* Partners Group said it has completed the acquisition of
two office properties in Milan. The combined value of both
properties is 233 million euros.
* Temenos said it has acquired Akcelerant, a
U.S.-based financial software provider.
* Bobst Group said consolidated sales for 2014
amounted to 1.3 billion Swiss francs, down 54 million francs
compared to 2013.
* Schweiter Technologies said it has entered into
an agreement to acquire Polish company Plastwag.
* Belimo said that, if the sales growth targeted
for 2015 is achieved, it will be difficult to generate growth in
Swiss francs under the current circumstances.
ECONOMY
Federal bond result due at 1000 GMT