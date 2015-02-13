ZURICH, Feb 13 - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly
higher on Friday, tracking European shares. The Swiss blue-chip
SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,633 points,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
, while the SMI future was 0.4 percent higher
at 8,554.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss media group Tamedia AG said on Friday that
it acquires the 50 percent share of the Norwegian Schibsted
Media Group in their jointly owned subsidiary Swiss Classified
Media AG for 15 million euros ($17 million) and additional
earn-out of maximum 12.5 million Swiss francs ($13.5 million) in
2019.
* Schindler Holding on Friday reported a 2014
adjusted net profit of 902 million Swiss francs on revenue of
9.25 billion francs. Shares were seen opening 1.3
percent higher.
* Basellandschafliche Kantonalbank posted a full
year profit of 115.8 million Swiss francs and said that it would
increase its dividend by 1 Swiss franc to 34 francs.
* Enclosure and industrial component producer Phoenix Mecano
posted a 16 percent drop in its 2014 operating profit
(EBIT) to 29.5 million euros. The appreciation of the Swiss
franc in early 2015 will affect Phoenix Mecano in Switzerland
but have only a limited impact on the group as a whole, it said
in a statement on Friday.
* The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has increased its
stake in flavors and fragrances maker Givaudan to
13.86 percent, the Swiss stock exchange said in a statement on
its website on Thursday. Previously the foundation's stake was
10.3 percent according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Flughafen Zuerich said on Thursday that 1.75
million passengers were handled in January, 2.1 percent more
than last year.
ECONOMY
Swiss January producer/import prices are due at 0815 GMT.
($1 = 0.8744 euros)
($1 = 0.9274 Swiss francs)