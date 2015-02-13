ZURICH, Feb 13 - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Friday, tracking European shares. The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,633 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer , while the SMI future was 0.4 percent higher at 8,554.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss media group Tamedia AG said on Friday that it acquires the 50 percent share of the Norwegian Schibsted Media Group in their jointly owned subsidiary Swiss Classified Media AG for 15 million euros ($17 million) and additional earn-out of maximum 12.5 million Swiss francs ($13.5 million) in 2019.

* Schindler Holding on Friday reported a 2014 adjusted net profit of 902 million Swiss francs on revenue of 9.25 billion francs. Shares were seen opening 1.3 percent higher.

* Basellandschafliche Kantonalbank posted a full year profit of 115.8 million Swiss francs and said that it would increase its dividend by 1 Swiss franc to 34 francs.

* Enclosure and industrial component producer Phoenix Mecano posted a 16 percent drop in its 2014 operating profit (EBIT) to 29.5 million euros. The appreciation of the Swiss franc in early 2015 will affect Phoenix Mecano in Switzerland but have only a limited impact on the group as a whole, it said in a statement on Friday.

* The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has increased its stake in flavors and fragrances maker Givaudan to 13.86 percent, the Swiss stock exchange said in a statement on its website on Thursday. Previously the foundation's stake was 10.3 percent according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Flughafen Zuerich said on Thursday that 1.75 million passengers were handled in January, 2.1 percent more than last year.

ECONOMY

Swiss January producer/import prices are due at 0815 GMT.

($1 = 0.8744 euros) ($1 = 0.9274 Swiss francs)