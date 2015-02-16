ZURICH Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,658 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

A former UBS AG banker who helped U.S. authorities prosecute the Swiss bank in a tax fraud case has asked for permission to travel to France to comply with a subpoena in another investigation of the company, according a court document.

SYNGENTA

Syngenta AG may file counterclaims against some of the more than 750 U.S. grain farmers and exporters who have sued the seed maker over its sales of a type of biotech corn seed that disrupted trading with China last year, a regulatory filing shows.

ACTELION

Switzerland's Actelion on Monday said it will hike its dividend by 8 percent and buy back as many as 10 million of its own shares in the next three years, following full-year results that met analyst expectations.

NOVARTIS

Novartis' new heart failure drug was granted a speedier review by the U.S. drug regulator, shortening the review by four months, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

Weekly SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT