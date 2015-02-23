ZURICH Feb 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,932 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

HOLCIM

Swiss cement maker Holcim reported 2014 profits slightly above forecast after exceeding its cost-cutting target and said its merger with France's Lafarge was on track to complete in the first half of the year.

NESTLE

Nestle is looking into measures to boost productivity in Switzerland, including increasing working hours, after the central bank removed its cap on the Swiss franc, its Europe chief was quoted as saying in a Swiss paper on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* A member of Sika's controlling family owner said the company's sale to Saint-Gobain is contractually irrevocable despite heated opposition and a court battle from management and some board members.

* Swiss Re said its subsidiary Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Advisors South Africa Pty Ltd. is now licensed by the South African Financial Services Board to operate in the country as a financial services provider.

* Bellevue Group said full-year net profit rose 71 percent to 11.1 million francs and proposed a 1.00 franc per share dividend. The Swiss bank also said Mirjam Staub-Bisang, wife of major shareholder Martin Bisang, will be proposed as a board member.

* Huber and Suhner AG said that Britain's Network Rail and Bombardier Transportation completed testing the UK's first battery-powered passenger train, with carriages fitted with the Swiss firms' harnesses for power transmission.

* Gurit said it will sponsor the High Performance Yacht Design Conference to be held in Auckland, New Zealand in March.

* Addex said the ethics committee of the Johns Hopkins University approved conducting a receptor occupancy study with Parkinson's disease treatment dipraglurant in healthy volunteers.

ECONOMY

Weekly SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT

The head of Swatch Group, the world's biggest watchmaker, has called for changes at the Swiss central bank, suggesting its three-member governing board is too small and too out of touch, newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

