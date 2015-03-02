ZURICH, March 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 9,019 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said on Friday it would put aside more funds for a U.S. probe and other litigation about whether the Swiss bank deceived investors in risky mortgage-backed securities it had issued in the run-up to the financial crisis.

ROCHE

Roche said on Friday that European regulators had recommended approval of its drug Avastin in combination with chemotherapy as a treatment for women with an advanced form of cancer of the cervix.

HOLCIM

Swiss cement maker Holcim is considering offering its shareholders a sweetener to win their approval for a planned merger with France's Lafarge, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday without citing a source.

SONOVA

Sonova, the world's largest maker of hearing aids, said it will move more production sites out of Switzerland and freeze pay for its Swiss staff in the latest move by a Swiss firm to slash costs to deal with a surge in the franc.

SWISS BANKS

HSBC, in the spotlight after details emerged about how its Swiss unit allegedly helped clients dodge taxes, isn't the troublemaker it is currently depicted as, the head of a rival private bank was quoted saying on Saturday.

SWISS FRANC

Aircraft maintenance firm SR Technics said on Friday it would cut as many as 250 jobs, the latest firm to slash positions in Switzerland amid a surge in the franc after the central bank dropped a cap on the currency.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Life wants to spend roughly 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) annually for buying real estate, the Zurich-based insurer's Chief Executive said in an interview with Sunday's edition of Swiss weekly Sonntagsblick.

* Roche said its cobas HBV quantitative nucleic acid test for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems is commercially available, adding to the Swiss drugmaker's viral load monitoring portfolio on the newest molecular diagnostic platforms.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it filed a lawsuit together with Santarus, Inc. against generic drug maker Alvogen Pine Brook, Inc. alleging patent infringement on drug Uceris.

* Clariant said its concluded the sale of its energy storage unit to Johnson Matthey Plc.

* Gategroup said it had taken note of a request by RBR European Long Short Master Fund, a long-short hedge fund that recently built a 7.5 percent position in the company, for some board members and top executive positions to be reviewed.

* The Swiss bourse SIX said it fined Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG 200,000 francs for breaching the rules on disclosure of management transactions in a negligent manner.

* Valora said it completed its acquisition of Geneva-based Naville from Lagardere Services Distribution SAS and Tamedia Publications Romandes SA.

* Bravofly Rumbo said its top management will consist of five people, including Matthew Crummack from lastminute.com, and that the acquisition of that firm closes.

* Oerlikon said board members Tim Summers, Carl Stadelhofer and Kurt Hausheer will not stand for reelection at the company's board meeting, and that Mary Gresens will be proposed to join the board.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits at 0800 GMT

February PMI at 0830 GMT

($1 = 0.9549 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)