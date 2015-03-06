ZURICH, March 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,029 points, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
UBS France bullied a former worker who said she
had refused to destroy documents that might have been of
interest to tax evasion investigators, a Paris labour tribunal
ruled on Thursday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Goldbach Group said it will withdraw its business
from the Adriatic region after poor results in the area. The
company also said it had nominated two new board members, Erica
Dubach Spiegler and Mirjana Blume, for election at its annual
general meeting on April 14.
* Helvetia has proposed Pierin Vincenz, currently
head of Swiss cooperative lender Raiffeisen, as new chairman
following the unexpected death of its previous Chairman Erich
Walser late last year.
* SFS Group has imposed a hiring freeze, increased
weekly working hours and reduced annual leave for staff to deal
with the appreciation in the Swiss franc. The company also said
it was moving more of its manufacturing processes to sites
outside Switzerland.
* Advanced Digital Broadcasting said its shares
will be de-listed from the SIX Swiss Exchange and its final
trading day will be March 16.
* Sika suffered a setback when Switzerland's
takeover commission ruled that as valid an opting-out clause
which paves the way for the sale of its major shareholder
Schenker-Winkler's stake to Saint-Gobain.
* The local government board of Thurgau has nominated
Michael Brandenberger and Christoph Kohler to replace two board
members at Thurgauer Kantonalbank.
ECONOMY
Switzerland's central bank returned to profit last year
thanks to the increased value of foreign currency and gold
holdings, but it warned shareholders that the volatility of its
financial results meant big payouts were not guaranteed in the
future.
For more, click on
SNB forex reserves for February due at 0800 GMT.
CPI data for February due at 0815 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)