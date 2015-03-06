ZURICH, March 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,029 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS France bullied a former worker who said she had refused to destroy documents that might have been of interest to tax evasion investigators, a Paris labour tribunal ruled on Thursday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Goldbach Group said it will withdraw its business from the Adriatic region after poor results in the area. The company also said it had nominated two new board members, Erica Dubach Spiegler and Mirjana Blume, for election at its annual general meeting on April 14.

* Helvetia has proposed Pierin Vincenz, currently head of Swiss cooperative lender Raiffeisen, as new chairman following the unexpected death of its previous Chairman Erich Walser late last year.

* SFS Group has imposed a hiring freeze, increased weekly working hours and reduced annual leave for staff to deal with the appreciation in the Swiss franc. The company also said it was moving more of its manufacturing processes to sites outside Switzerland.

* Advanced Digital Broadcasting said its shares will be de-listed from the SIX Swiss Exchange and its final trading day will be March 16.

* Sika suffered a setback when Switzerland's takeover commission ruled that as valid an opting-out clause which paves the way for the sale of its major shareholder Schenker-Winkler's stake to Saint-Gobain.

* The local government board of Thurgau has nominated Michael Brandenberger and Christoph Kohler to replace two board members at Thurgauer Kantonalbank.

ECONOMY

Switzerland's central bank returned to profit last year thanks to the increased value of foreign currency and gold holdings, but it warned shareholders that the volatility of its financial results meant big payouts were not guaranteed in the future.

For more, click on

SNB forex reserves for February due at 0800 GMT.

CPI data for February due at 0815 GMT.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)