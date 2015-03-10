ZURICH, March 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,049 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer, with the index set to be boosted by a surge in Credit Suisse following a change at the helm.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said long-standing boss Brady Dougan is stepping down as chief executive of the Swiss bank at the end of June and will be replaced by Prudential head Tidjane Thiam.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Geberit said fourth quarter net income stood at 84.9 million Swiss francs from 75.1 million francs year-ago, and that it will hike its dividend nearly 11 percent to 8.30 francs.

* UBS said after its share swap it has filed a request with a Zurich court for a procedure under the Swiss Stock Exchange Act which, if successful, the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of UBS AG will be automatically exchanged for UBS Group AG shares, and UBS Group AG will then become the 100 percent owner of UBS AG.

* Lindt & Spruengli reported 2014 sales in Swiss franc terms worth 3.385 billion Swiss francs, a rise of 17.4 percent against the previous year.

ECONOMY

The Swiss unemployment rate remained at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in February compared with the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

For more, click on

The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is offering a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 and another at 2 percent maturing in 2064 in a tender.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)