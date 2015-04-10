ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,414 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday
GIVAUDAN
The world's biggest fragrance and flavours maker Givaudan
said on Friday that sales edged higher despite a
strong Swiss franc after Switzerland's central bank abandoned a
cap on the currency earlier this year.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EMS Chemie said first-quarter sales slipped 3.5
percent after its business in western Europe stagnated and
Russia suffered further setbacks, and said it expects full-year
net sales and earnings before interest and tax above the
previous year, without taking the recent exchange rate
developments into account.
* Gurit said first-quarter sales rose more than 5
percent to 89.3 million Swiss francs ($91.56 million), mainly
due to sustained growth in the company's tooling business.
* Leclanche said its full-year loss widened to
25.73 million francs and said that it can put its long-term
growth plan into place thanks to its new shareholders.
ECONOMY
The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.4 percent in March from 3.5 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Friday.
($1 = 0.9753 Swiss francs)
