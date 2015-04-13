ZURICH, April 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,461 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer has not held talks with larger rival Credit Suisse about merging, the Swiss private bank's chief executive said in comments made in the weekly Schweiz am Sonntag.

NESTLE

Nestle said on Monday it is cutting the added sugar in its Nesquik flavoured milk products, the latest in a series of moves by the Swiss food company to reduce sugar and salt in its offerings amid growing public health concerns.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Holcim chairman Wolfgang Reitzle says major shareholder Eurocement has left open whether it will approve the merger of the Swiss company with French rival Lafarge, and that he hopes U.S. mutual fund Harris Associates will also back the deal after meeting incoming Chief Executive Eric Olsen, in an interview with Sunday's edition of Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung. Reitzle says the combined Lafarge Holcim will eventually change its name after closing the deal.

* Novartis said new Gilenya analyses will be presented at the 67th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Washington DC from April 18-25, showing how the drugmaker is advancing methods assessing the impact of relapsing multiple sclerosis for patients and physicians.

* ABB introduced its collaborative dual-arm industrial robot YuMi at the industrial technology trade fair, Hannover Messe.

* Schlatter gave further details on its planned capital increase of at least 10 million Swiss francs. Shareholders will vote on the capital increase at its shareholder meeting next month. The nominal value of a Schlatter share will be reduced from to 16.00 francs and the share capital will be increased through the emission of between 415,328 and 639,375 registered shares.

* Galenica said it will propose to shareholders at next month's annual general meeting the election of two new Board members: Marc de Garidel, chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Ipsen, France, and Romeo Cerutti, member of the executive board and general counsel of Credit Suisse Group Ltd., Switzerland.

* Interroll said it had signed a framework contract with NPI (National Presort LP) to supply four additional crossbelt sorters including the respective conveyor technology to the Brazil Post.

* Bossard Holding said it expects to see substantial sales growth for 2015, after posting an 8.2 percent rise in first-quarter sales in local currency compared to the same period last year.

* Implenia said Rene Zahnd, who has been in charge of its Business Unit Modernisation and Development since February 2014, has been appointed chief executive of Swiss Prime Site.

* Burkhalter said earnings per share for 2014 came to 5.25 Swiss francs compared to 4.48 francs the year before. Its objective for 2015 is to increase earnings per share, but said the rise is unlikely to be quite as high as in 2014.

* Cytos Biotechnology said the last day of trading of the convertible bond at the SIX Exchange was moved to April 30.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank sight deposits due at 0700 GMT