ZURICH, April 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,427 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
NESTLE
Nestle said it was in exclusive talks to sell its frozen
food unit Davigel to Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund Bain
Capital, as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.
HOLCIM
The third-largest shareholder in Holcim said it was leaning
towards supporting the Swiss cement maker's merger with French
rival Lafarge, according to an interview with Swiss
newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
SIKA
Sika won support to foil a sale of a majority stake to
France's Saint-Gobain at an investor meeting on
Tuesday, though a lengthy court and regulatory battle for
control of the Swiss chemicals firm still looms.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its Arzerra treatment in
combination with a chemotherapy drug improved prospects for
survival in 71 percent of patients with a form of leukemia,
according to data published in medical journal The Lancet.
* Conzzeta said its board confirmed a proposal to
spin off its real estate business unit, Plazza AG, and that
Conzzeta's shares will be split in a ratio of 1 to 4. Conzzetta
proposes each shareholder should receive, free of charge, four
split Conzzeta shares as well as four new shares in Plazza.
* Kudelski said it entered into a multi-year patent
cross licensing agreement Google, providing the
companies a patent license for their respective businesses,
subject to certain limitations. Google will make a one-time
payment to Kudelski, but the specific terms of the agreement
remain confidential.
* Huegli said full-year profit rose nearly 13
percent to 23.4 million Swiss francs ($24 million),
first-quarter sales grew more than 9 percent, and it expects
growth of roughly 6 percent this year as well as a 5 percent
boost from an acquisition.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs)
