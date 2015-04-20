ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,220 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

SIKA

Sika's board of directors wants to buy out the company's major shareholder to try to stop a takeover of the Swiss chemicals business by France's Saint-Gobain, SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported, citing two unnamed sources.

For more, click on

NESTLE

Nestle Chief Financial Officer Wan Ling Martello is giving up her current position to succeed Nandu Nandkishore as the firm's executive vice-president in charge of Asia, Oceania and Africa, the Swiss company said on Friday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS is targeting a return on equity of 15 percent by 2016, the bank's finance chief was quoted as saying in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft on Saturday. Tom Naratil also rejected calls from activist investor Knight Vinke for UBS to get rid of its investment bank.

* Gurit said it had appointed Laurent Michaux as General Manager Composite Components and member of the Executive Committee, effective May 1, 2015.

* SHL Telemedicine said it was evaluating strategic options for the company, including a potential merger or sale.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)