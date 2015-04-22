ZURICH, April 22 Swiss stocks were seen opening virtually unchanged on Wednesday at 9,302 points, according to pre-market indications for the SMI blue chip index from Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday

ROCHE

The world's biggest maker of cancer drugs reported a 3 percent rise in sales in the first quarter on Wednesday, with growth held back by a strong Swiss franc.

RICHEMONT

Luxury goods firm Richemont said its full-year profit would drop by more than one-third and its tax rate would rise considerably after losses on financial instruments including derivatives.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Jungfraubahn said it posted a record profit of 30.4 million Swiss francs in 2014.

* Panalpina reported first-quarter gross profit of 371.8 million Swiss francs compared to 381 million francs forecast in a Reuters poll.

* Dottikon posted net income of approximately 1 million Swiss francs for the year 2014/15.

* Glarner Kantonalbank said it posted a 19 percent rise in first-quarter gross profit to 5.3 million Swiss francs.

* Temenos said first-quarter EBIT decreased to $4.0 million from $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2014.

* Phoenix Mecano reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter gross sales to 139.8 million euros.

* Bossard said Frank Hilgers will be joining the company's executive committee, effective at the start of May.

* Bellevue asset management said it had successfully concluded integration of Adamant Biomedical Investments.

ECONOMY

April ZEW due at 0900 GMT

