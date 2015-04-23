ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,378 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker posted a first-quarter profit beat despite declining sales and cautioned that dollar strength may be a bigger-than-expected drag on full-year figures.

For more click on

LOGITECH

The Swiss-American gadget maker said quarterly profit fell 33 percent as the demand for new music and video game add-ons was not enough to offset falling demand for its computer accessories.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse UK had a security agreement with Nav Sarao Futures, the company of the man arrested in London over his alleged role in the May 2010 "flash crash", a spokesman for the Swiss bank said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco said Harris Associates L.P. reported a shareholding in Adecco of below 3 percent.

* Evolva announced the U.S. government's approval of the transfer of the GC-072 contract to Emergent BioSolutions , triggering a payment of $4 million to Evolva. This does not change the revenue guidance for 2015, the company said.

* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said Q1 operating profit rose 11 percent to 131 million Swiss francs ($135.05 million).

* Meyer Burger said it reached settlement agreement with GT Advanced Technologies.

* COMET Group said shareholders approved all of the company's proposals at its annual general meeting, with one exception. The authorized capital was not renewed. It also said it will cooperate with industrial measurement solutions firm Hexagon Metrology.

* NAGRA, a digital TV division of Kudelski, said StarHub's recently launched Internet Protocol Television service on Singapore's Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network uses NAGRA's solutions portfolio.

* Also Holding said first-quarter net sales rose 15 percent to 1.87 billion euros ($2 billion).

* Valora Holding said shareholders approved all the company's recommendations at its ordinary general meeting.

* INFICON Holding posted 1.8 percent lower organic sales of $66.5 million for the first three months of 2015 compared with the same period last year.

* Alpha PetroVision said it has taken out a short-term loan for up to $3 million to secure the funding of ongoing business activity.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 4.2 percent year on year in March to 17.945 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9700 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)