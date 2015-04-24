ZURICH, April 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank is due to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) at 0830 GMT.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bellevue Group says Chief Executive Urs Baumann will leave at the end of April. Andre Rueegg will assume operational management on an interim basis.

* Forbo Holding said it had successfully repurchased 160,000 shares.

* Private bank EFG International appointed Joachim Straehle as its new chief executive, replacing John Williamson, who is to take on the role of vice chairman.

* Cie Financiere Tradition said first-quarter revenue rose 2.8 percent in constant currencies to 227 million euros.

* Ypsomed plans to manufacture components for injection systems for partner Sanofi on an additional dedicated production line from late 2016.

* Basilea said it would report data on antifungal isavuconazole and antibiotic ceftobiprole at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen from 25 - 28 April.

* Gottex Fund Management said total fee-earning assets rose 3 percent in the first quarter to $8.46 billion from $8.20 billion at the end of 2014. It said it believed it remained on track to be operationally profitable in the fourth quarter of 2015.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank holds annual shareholder meeting at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)