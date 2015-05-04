ZURICH May 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening slightly higher at 9,095 on Monday, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.The
following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks on Monday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS could combine its investment banking arm with
that of Credit Suisse to create a top player, Eric
Knight, head of activist investor Knight Vinke, was quoted as
saying in an interview with a Swiss paper on Sunday.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company has again
approached Switzerland's Syngenta in recent weeks with an offer
to buy the company, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar
with the matter.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Vontobel said it has completed the acquisition of
a 60 percent stake in Britain's TwentyFour Asset Management,
which it disclosed last month.
* Leclanche and Visedo Oy said they have agreed to
close cooperation in marketing, selling and developing Visedo's
electric drive trains with Leclanche's battery systems.
* Cytos Biotechnology said it would become
debt-free and its restructuring proposal was final and binding
to convert all bonds into equity.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT
April PMI due at 0730 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)