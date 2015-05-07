ZURICH May 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,898 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ADECCO
The staffing firm said its chief executive and chief
financial officer would both leave the company, as it reported
first-quarter profit that beat expectations.
ZURICH INSURANCE
The insurer reported a 6 percent decline in first-quarter
business operating profit, hampered by a strong dollar and
rock-bottom interest rates that flattened investment returns.
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation for
venetoclax for the treatment of people who have relapsed or
refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia with a genetic
abnormality.
SIEGFRIED
German chemicals group BASF has agreed to sell
parts of its pharmaceutical ingredients business to Swiss drug
contract manufacturer Siegfried Holding for 270 million
euros ($306 million), including assumed debt.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said it has raised more than $500
million in additional equity to support the continued platform
expansion of its portfolio company Fermaca, a midstream operator
of gas infrastructure in Mexico.
* Lonza announced an exclusive collaboration with
Nikon Corporation in the field of cell and gene therapy
manufacturing in Japan.
* S H L Telemedicine said it has signed an
international distribution agreement for its smartheart device
with FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.
* Muegge GmbH, a member of the Meyer Burger Group,
has signed contracts with two new customers for the delivery of
industrial microwave generators and microwave components for
specialised applications outside of the photovoltaic industry.
The orders for the microwave systems amount to around 3.5
million euros.
* GE Capital Swiss Funding announced an offering of up to
9,460,785 shares in Cembra Money Bank by way of an
accelerated book-building process.
* IVF Hartmann Holding AG said Chief Executive
Andreas Gisler will leave the company at his own request by Dec.
31, 2015.
* Datacolor posted net profit of $1.5 million for
the first half of the 2014/15 financial year.
ECONOMY
The Swiss consumer sentiment index was -6 points in the
second quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter, the State
Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday
SNB currency reserves due at 0700 GMT
