ZURICH May 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.0 percent higher at 9,154 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SYNGENTA

U.S. seeds giant Monsanto is trying to line up buyers for assets worth up to $8 billion to appease competition authorities before making a fresh takeover approach for Swiss Syngenta, possibly within three weeks, industry sources said.

ROCHE

A drug being developed by Roche was shown in pivotal trials to shrink tumors in patients with advanced lung cancer with a specific gene mutation who had stopped responding to crizotinib, another drug in the same class.

UBS

Securities arbitrators ordered UBS to pay an investor $200,000 for losses incurred by its Puerto Rico closed-end bond funds, marking one of the first rulings in a flood of cases involving the risky securities.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech said it will take a non-cash, non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge related to the acquisition of Lifesize. The charge is expected to be between $100 million and $123 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2015.

* Adecco said its shareholder Artisan Partners L.P. holds 5.40 percent of the share capital of the staffing company.

* Bobst said it is acquiring 65 percent of Nuova Gidue Srl, an Italian manufacturer of narrow and mid-web printing presses, with the option to purchase the remaining shares. Financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed.

* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said it has completed a senior debt bond issue of 150 million Swiss francs ($163.59 million).

* Novavest said it plans further expansion of its property portfolio and will issue a mandatory convertible bond in an amount of up to 14 million Swiss francs.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals and Zambon said they had launched Xadago for patients with mid- to late-stage Parkinson's disease in Germany.

ECONOMY

April PPI due at 0715 GMT ($1 = 0.9169 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)