ZURICH May 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 1.0 percent higher at 9,154 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
SYNGENTA
U.S. seeds giant Monsanto is trying to line up
buyers for assets worth up to $8 billion to appease competition
authorities before making a fresh takeover approach for Swiss
Syngenta, possibly within three weeks, industry sources said.
ROCHE
A drug being developed by Roche was shown in pivotal trials
to shrink tumors in patients with advanced lung cancer with a
specific gene mutation who had stopped responding to crizotinib,
another drug in the same class.
UBS
Securities arbitrators ordered UBS to pay an investor
$200,000 for losses incurred by its Puerto Rico closed-end bond
funds, marking one of the first rulings in a flood of cases
involving the risky securities.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Logitech said it will take a non-cash,
non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge related to the
acquisition of Lifesize. The charge is expected to be between
$100 million and $123 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal
year 2015.
* Adecco said its shareholder Artisan Partners
L.P. holds 5.40 percent of the share capital of the staffing
company.
* Bobst said it is acquiring 65 percent of Nuova
Gidue Srl, an Italian manufacturer of narrow and mid-web
printing presses, with the option to purchase the remaining
shares. Financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed.
* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said it has completed
a senior debt bond issue of 150 million Swiss francs ($163.59
million).
* Novavest said it plans further expansion of its
property portfolio and will issue a mandatory convertible bond
in an amount of up to 14 million Swiss francs.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals and Zambon said they had
launched Xadago for patients with mid- to late-stage Parkinson's
disease in Germany.
ECONOMY
April PPI due at 0715 GMT
($1 = 0.9169 Swiss francs)
