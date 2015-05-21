ZURICH May 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening nearly unchanged at 9,319 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SYNGENTA
Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, said
on Wednesday it plans to divest Syngenta's seeds and genetic
traits businesses as well as some overlapping chemistry assets
to win regulatory approval for a takeover of its Swiss rival.
UBS
A U.S. regulator has granted a series of waivers to five
major banks including UBS, allowing them to continue their usual
securities business, after they agreed to plead guilty to
criminal charges.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance Group said it was still on track to reach
its 2016 strategic objectives, helped by additional cost cuts,
after it fell short of its key return on equity goal last year.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said it saw positive results from two
Phase III clinical trial programs for QVA149 and NVA237 in
patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease (COPD).
The Basel-based firm also said that a Phase III study of
Afinitortablets plus best supportive care in patients with
advanced nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors of gastrointestinal
or lung origin met its primary endpoint of significant extension
of progression-free survival when compared to placebo plus best
supportive care.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Life said rating agency Standard & Poor's
has raised the insurer's rating from "A-" with positive outlook
to "A" with stable outlook, citing sustainable, strong
capitalisation and earnings as rationale for the upgrade.
* Gategroup said its first-quarter net loss widened
to 37.6 million Swiss francs ($40.21 million), due in part to a
surge in the franc and an 8 million franc provision in its
airline solutions division from a labor agreement currently
under mediated negotiations in the United States as well as a
1.5 million franc charge associated with responding to activist
shareholders.
ECONOMY
The Swiss economy is under strain due to the strength of its
currency but the pressure will ease, Swiss National Bank (SNB)
Vice-Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said in a magazine interview
published on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9351 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)