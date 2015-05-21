ZURICH May 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening nearly unchanged at 9,319 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, said on Wednesday it plans to divest Syngenta's seeds and genetic traits businesses as well as some overlapping chemistry assets to win regulatory approval for a takeover of its Swiss rival.

UBS

A U.S. regulator has granted a series of waivers to five major banks including UBS, allowing them to continue their usual securities business, after they agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance Group said it was still on track to reach its 2016 strategic objectives, helped by additional cost cuts, after it fell short of its key return on equity goal last year.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said it saw positive results from two Phase III clinical trial programs for QVA149 and NVA237 in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The Basel-based firm also said that a Phase III study of Afinitortablets plus best supportive care in patients with advanced nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors of gastrointestinal or lung origin met its primary endpoint of significant extension of progression-free survival when compared to placebo plus best supportive care.

* Swiss Life said rating agency Standard & Poor's has raised the insurer's rating from "A-" with positive outlook to "A" with stable outlook, citing sustainable, strong capitalisation and earnings as rationale for the upgrade.

* Gategroup said its first-quarter net loss widened to 37.6 million Swiss francs ($40.21 million), due in part to a surge in the franc and an 8 million franc provision in its airline solutions division from a labor agreement currently under mediated negotiations in the United States as well as a 1.5 million franc charge associated with responding to activist shareholders.

ECONOMY

The Swiss economy is under strain due to the strength of its currency but the pressure will ease, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice-Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said in a magazine interview published on Thursday.

