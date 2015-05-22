UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH May 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,354 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
RICHEMONT
Cartier owner Richemont posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at constant exchange rates as well as lower net profits and said trading continued to remain difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong and Macau.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
State-owned China National Chemical Corp, better known as ChemChina, is not considering bidding for Monsanto's herbicide business or for Swiss crop chemicals maker Syngenta, a top ChemChina executive told Reuters.
For more, click on
SWISS BANKS
Moody's said it had reviewed its ratings of Swiss banks, upgrading 10 long-term bank deposit ratings and affirming two others.
For more, click on: bit.ly/1AomMHf
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.