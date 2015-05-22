ZURICH May 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,354 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

RICHEMONT

Cartier owner Richemont posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at constant exchange rates as well as lower net profits and said trading continued to remain difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong and Macau.

SYNGENTA

State-owned China National Chemical Corp, better known as ChemChina, is not considering bidding for Monsanto's herbicide business or for Swiss crop chemicals maker Syngenta, a top ChemChina executive told Reuters.

SWISS BANKS

Moody's said it had reviewed its ratings of Swiss banks, upgrading 10 long-term bank deposit ratings and affirming two others.

