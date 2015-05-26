ZURICH May 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,347 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS is seeking to offload its private bank in Australia to the unit's management following a review of underperforming businesses at the Swiss bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer may get a lighter financial penalty from U.S. authorities in a dispute over tax, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had provided clearance for the cobas Cdiff Test to detect Clostridium difficile in stool specimens.

* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said it was acquiring business valuation specialist Dimension.

* UBS said it expects conclude a stock exchange procedure prompted by a share swap and delist the shares of UBS AG from Swiss stock exchange in the second half of 2015. After completion, UBS Group AG will hold 100 percent of UBS AG.

* AMS, which produces chips used in the Apple watch, is considering lifting its payout ratio from currently 25 percent of net profit and will continue to buy back shares for employee rewards and for possible acquisitions, the chip manufacturer's Chief Executive Kirk Laney says in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT

Q1 non-farm payrolls due at 0715 GMT

