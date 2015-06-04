ZURICH, June 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,239 points on Thursday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SYNGENTA

German chemicals group BASF is considering a potential offer for Syngenta, the Swiss peer that has received a $45 billion takeover offer from Monsanto, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Valiant said its deputy chief executive officer Martin Gafner would leave the company at the end of March 2016.

* LEM said net profit decreased by 14.3 percent in the fourth quarter to 10.0 million Swiss francs.

* SGS said it had acquired DLH, which operates 10 vehicle inspection service centres in France and generated revenues of more than 2.7 million euros in 2014.

* Sulzer said it had acquired Precision Gas Turbine Inc, a United States-based provider of gas turbine maintenance and inspections. The company achieved revenues in a single-digit million U.S. dollar range in 2014, Sulzer said.

ECONOMY

