UPDATE 1-'People on rooftops' as Australians flee rising floodwaters
* 20,000 people told to evacuate (Updates latest on flooding, evacuations, fresh quotes)
ZURICH, June 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,239 points on Thursday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SYNGENTA
German chemicals group BASF is considering a potential offer for Syngenta, the Swiss peer that has received a $45 billion takeover offer from Monsanto, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Valiant said its deputy chief executive officer Martin Gafner would leave the company at the end of March 2016.
* LEM said net profit decreased by 14.3 percent in the fourth quarter to 10.0 million Swiss francs.
* SGS said it had acquired DLH, which operates 10 vehicle inspection service centres in France and generated revenues of more than 2.7 million euros in 2014.
* Sulzer said it had acquired Precision Gas Turbine Inc, a United States-based provider of gas turbine maintenance and inspections. The company achieved revenues in a single-digit million U.S. dollar range in 2014, Sulzer said.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* 20,000 people told to evacuate (Updates latest on flooding, evacuations, fresh quotes)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** ----------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MARCH 31 BOCHUM, Germany - Deutsche Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret to speak about German savings banks. BRUSSELS - ECB Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure gives a presentation followed by a discussion and Q&A at Bruegel in Brussels - 1000 GMT BOLOGNA, Italy - ECB Supervisory Board Member Ignazio Angeloni speaks at a conference in Bologna - 1050 GMT. M