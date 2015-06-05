ZURICH, June 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,198 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NESTLE

Food group Nestle has withdrawn Maggi noodles from sale in India due to "an environment of confusion for consumers", following a food scare sparked by reports of excess lead in some packets of the popular instant snack.

For more click on

SYNGENTA

U.S. agrochemicals firm Monsanto Co and its advisers are working flat out to accommodate Syngenta's qualms about regulatory hurdles to a deal whose perils may well outweigh the rewards.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Up to nine banks including UBS and Credit Suisse are expected to pay settlements from a few hundred million dollars to $2-$3 billion each related to soured mortgages, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said the take-up by shareholders for a scrip dividend resulted in the issuance of 286,774 new shares with a nominal value of 2.50 Swiss francs each, with a total nominal value of 716,935 francs. The new shares will be fully paid up by conversion of available equity and carry dividend rights from the current financial year.

* BB Biotech said it is being replaced in the TecDax Index due to a decline in its Xetra trading volumes.

* Burckhardt Compression said it celebrated groundbreaking for its new assembly and office facility in Texas.

ECONOMY

SNB monthly currency reserves due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)