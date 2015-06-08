ZURICH, June 8 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SYNGENTA

Switzerland's Syngenta rejected a second takeover proposal from agrochemicals firm Monsanto on Monday, saying its U.S. rival had made no attempt to seriously address regulatory concerns over the potential deal.

ACTELION

Pharmaceutical company Shire is considering a 12 billion pound ($18.32 billion) takeover of Actelion Ltd, Europe's biggest biotech firm, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

UBS

The Swiss bank appointed Brian Smith, former co-head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's African arm, as the country head of South Africa and head of investment banking for Sub-Saharan Africa, according to an internal memo.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis is taking a 300 to 400 million Swiss franc hit to profit due to the strength of Switzerland's currency, the pharmaceutical firm's chairman Joerg Reinhardt said in an interview with Tages-Anzeiger.

* Roche is confident it can compensate for any decline in sales from three important drugs as their patents expire in coming years, the firm's chief executive officer Severin Schwan told Swiss paper Nordwestschweiz.

* Barry Callebaut said it would acquire assets of American Almond and has signed an agreement to acquire customer portfolio, brands, recipes, and manufacturing equipment from the nut products manufacturer.

* Alpiq said it is launching another cash tender offer up to 450 million Swiss francs on its outstanding senior Swiss francs bonds due 2016-2019 with the intention of reducing gross debt and future funding costs in line with its strategy.

* A spokesman for activist investor Cevian told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft that they think ABB's valuation does not correctly mirror its worth.

* Vetropack said it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire a glassworks from Bormioli Rocco S.p.A, a company based in Italy.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT

