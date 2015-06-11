ZURICH, June 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,009 points on Thursday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SYNGENTA

Monsanto has ruled out raising its non-binding $45 billion offer for Swiss rival Syngenta unless the target company gives it access to business data.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich said Cecilia Reyes would replace outgoing Axel P. Lehmann as Chief Risk Officer, effective July 1. Urban Angehrn, currently Head of Alternative Investments, will become Chief Investment Officer, the insurer said. Lehmann will leave the company by the end of this year, it said.

HOLCIM

Germany's HeidelbergCement sees no negative effects on its business from the merger between rivals Holcim and Lafarge, Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank said it would offer 1.35 million participation certificates with a nominal value of 20 Swiss francs per title at a price range of 71 to 77 Swiss francs.

* Swisslog said Hans Ziegler was resigning from its Board of Directors.

* ams commented on press speculation regarding the validity of its NFC technology and strategy. The group said it is fully convinced of its strong market position in NFC technology including differentiated boosted NFC solutions with a multi-year roadmap to exploit its technological advantages. It said it is generally not in a position to comment on specific customer relationships or programmes.

* Cembra Money Bank said Richard Laxer has informed its board of directors that he will step down from his position as a member of the board as of Sept. 1.

* Kuoni Group said its Outbound Units, which it intends to sell this year, posted an 8 percent fall in booking numbers and turnover in local currency terms year on year, as well as a 13 percent fall in Swiss franc terms for the five months to the end of May.

ECONOMY

