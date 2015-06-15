ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,960 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Straumann has increased its stake in Canada's
Dental Wings to 55 percent, with an option to take full
ownership by 2020. Despite Straumann now holding a majority
stake, founding shareholders will retain a controlling interest
in the firm and will remain with the company.
* Valartis deputy chairman, Urs Maurer-Lambrou, has
announced his immediate resignation from the group's board of
directors.
* The Swiss Takeover Board has granted Zueblin Immobilien
shareholder Lamesa Holding an exemption from a
mandatory offer obligation. Additionally, Zueblin and its French
subsidiary have signed an investment agreement with TwentyTwo
Real Estate Partners and Massena Partners who will invest 32.3
million euros.
* UBS has started operations at its subsidiary UBS
Switzerland AG in a step to meet tighter regulatory requirements
for the banking industry.
* Novartis has announced positive results from a
study testing its Tasigna drug in newly diagnosed chronic
myeloid leukemia patients.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT
May producer/import price index at 0715 GMT
April retail sales at 0715 GMT
