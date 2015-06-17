ZURICH, June 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,973 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

South Korea's anti-trust agency chief said the agency is looking into whether the activities of six global banks, including UBS, that were recently fined nearly $6 billion in a U.S. and European forex probe had affected South Korean companies.

NESTLE

The Swiss food and drinks company is cutting 15 percent of its workforce in 21 African countries because it says it overestimated the rise of the middle class, the Financial Times reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Helvetia could increase its dividend by around 3 Swiss francs per share thanks to savings from the purchase of Nationale Suisse, the group's Chief Executive Stefan Loacker told Finanz und Wirtschaft. Loacker also said that further acquisitions are not currently on the company's agenda.

* Lonza announced the planned expansion of its industry-leading viral gene therapy business. It plans to construct a 100,000 square foot facility for viral and immunotherapy development and manufacturing in the Houston, Texas.

* Valora said Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 2.94 percent of the company's shares through various funds.

ECONOMY

ZEW investor sentiment for June due at 0900 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)